Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
Jerald Sylvane Warne

Jerald Sylvane Warne Obituary
Deming - Jerald Sylvane Warne, 87, Deming resident entered eternal rest Tuesday December 10, 2019 at his home.

No services will be held as were his wishes. Cremation has been entrusted to Baca's Mimbres Crematory.

Jerald was born September 25, 1932 to Bertha Skogen and Robert Warne in Hettinger, North Dakota. Robert married Florence Leuenberger and together moved to Deming in 2004 coming from Flagstaff, Arizona and made this town their home. He loved old country music, non-fiction books and American and Native American history. Jerald was drafted in the US Army for the Korean War as First Class Sergeant and discharged at Ft. Louis, Washington in 1954.

Survived by his daughter, Wendy Hill (Russell) of Bremerton, WA; 3 grandchildren, C.J. Warne (Tracy) of Bloomington, IL, Sean Hill (Anastacia) and Christine Hill both of Seattle, WA; 2 great-grandchildren, Savannah and Sophia; brother, Burton Warne (Judy) of Casper, Wyoming.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Bertha Warne; Florence Warne wife of 60 years; 2 sons, Wade and Wes Warne; siblings, Stanford and Robert Warne and Alfredia Sabodka.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Bertha Warne; Florence Warne wife of 60 years; 2 sons, Wade and Wes Warne; siblings, Stanford and Robert Warne and Alfredia Sabodka.
Published in Deming Headlight from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
