Jerry Leatherman
Deming - Jerry Duane Leatherman, was born November 3, 1938 in Konawa, Oklahoma to Walter and Viola (Gray) Leatherman. He passed away July 24, 2020 in Las Cruces, NM., at the age of 81 years, 8 months and 21 days. Cremation has taken place at Terrazas Funeral Chapel with a graveside memorial service to be held August 1, 2020 at 10:00am.
Jerry is survived by one sister, Nancy M. Hays (Donnie) of Deming, NM. Preceding him in death were his parents, Walter and Viola Leatherman, three brothers: Delmer Keith, Walter Marion and Gene Doyle, two sisters: A Baby Girl and Nellie Elizabeth Hays (Sam). Jerry is also preceded in death by three half-brothers: James, Harrold and Ralph, a half-sister, Mary Theresa, and one great nephew, Roy Dean Hartman.
He is also survived by nine nieces and nephews: Cindi Thomas of Iowa, Mindy Timmons of Oklahoma, Sheila Hartman of Wyoming, Joe Hays of Carlsbad, NM, Curtis Hays of Deming, Craig Hays of Oklahoma, Carola Covarrubia of Las Cruces, NM, Cheryl Hartman of Deming and Kenneth Hays of Deming. He also had 26 great nieces and nephews and 12 great-great nieces and nephews. He considered all of his nieces and nephews as "his grandkids". Lovingly, they referred to him as "uncle Gum" because he always had chewing gum to pass out to them.
He graduated from Deming High School in 1956 and spent most of his years working in different establishments in Deming. His favorite was working in furniture stores where he could spend time decorating the homes of his costumers. He did spend time working in Colorado, and Wyoming but missed his family and moved back home to Deming.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask you to contribute to the charity of your choice
.
A special thanks goes to Genesis Casa De Oro and Kindred Hospice Care for their kindness.
Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels & Crematory.