Jerry M. SantoyoDeming, NM - Jerry M. Santoyo, 72, Deming resident passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his home.Visitation was held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4 to 6 in the evening. Due to the pandemic of Covid-19, restrictions were enforced. At 6:00pm the family had a private viewing where the rosary will be recited by Gloria Barraza. Cremation followed at Baca's Mimbres Crematory.Jerry was born May 21, 1948 in Silver City to Geronimo Santoyo and Flora Morales. He lived a short time in Lordsburg before moving to Deming where he has lived for the past 20 years. While working he was employed with the Chino Mines in Silver City. On his spare time, he enjoyed playing his guitar and singing, as well as listening to his oldie's music. He was a very helpful man and would lend a helping hand to anyone in need of help or support. Jerry loved his family dearly, especially his grandkids. He always enjoyed talking and playing with them.Survivors include his 3 children, Monique (Jesus) Amaya of Ft. Worth, TX, Jerry and Tommy Santoyo both of Lordsburg; 2 sisters, Consequlo Santoyo Gumbs of North Carolina and Francisca P. Palochak as well as 3 grandchildren, Sage Santoyo, Jehilyn and Jesus Amaya Jr.He is preceded in death by his parents, Geronimo and Flora Santoyo and his son, Steven Santoyo.