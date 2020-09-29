Jessie Casillas
San Francisco - Jessie Arrey Casillas, 51. Entered eternal rest on Friday, August 28, 2020 at his residence in San Francsico, CA. Jessie was born on January 18, 1969 in Deming, NM to Hector and Ida Casillas. He attended Deming Public Schools, served as an altar boy at St. Ann's Catholic Church. He moved to Albuquerque where he lived for several years then moved to San Francisco, CA where he lived and enjoyed life in the big city he loved so much to the fullest until his unexpected passing. He worked in the Finance Industry for many years. Jessie had a kind and gentle spirit, a very giving person. He had a smile and laugh that would light up the room. He enjoyed reading, canvas painting and bargain shopping. He is survived by his mother Ida A. Casillas of Deming; three brothers, Eddie Casillas of Deming, NM; Jesse Escarcida and his wife Diana of Deming, NM and Robert Casillas of Silver City, NM; one sister, Barbara Gonzales and her husband Danny of Deming, NM and several nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Hector (June 2019) one sister, Patricia Casillas; maternal grandparents, A.B. and Louisa Arrey and paternal grandparents, Fernando and Ysabel Casillas. He believed in dancing and singing like nobody's watching. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His life will be celebrated at a graveside service on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 1pm at Mountain View Cemetery with Reverend, Randy Lutz of Santa Fe officiating. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapel "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com