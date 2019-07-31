|
Jesus Acevedo Acosta
Deming - Jesus Acevedo Acosta, 84, Deming resident passed away Saturday July 27, 2019 at his home.
Visitation will be Thursday August 1, 2019 from 4-6 pm at Baca's Funeral Chapel where the holy rosary will be recited at 6 pm led by Deacon Manny Madrid. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday August 2, 2019 at 10 am at Saint Ann's Catholic Church. Father Manuel F. Ibarra will officiate. Interment will follow at the Garfield Cemetery with Deacon Manny Madrid officiating.
Jesus was born November 19, 1934, in Huejucar, Jalisco, Mexico to Ramon Acosta Luna and Maria Acevedo Robles. He married Barbara (Lita) Chavez on August 29, 1959 in Garfield and they made their home in Derry. Jesus worked for Price-Black Farms for 29 years. Later he and his wife moved to Deming in 2006 to be closer to family. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and being around his family. He was a communicant of Saint Ann's Catholic Church.
Jesus was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara; brothers, Juan Acosta, Isidro Acosta and Jose Angel Acosta and one sister, Margarita Padilla.
Survivors include his sons, Martin Acosta and wife Andrea of Albuquerque, Lino Chavez of Deming; sister, Primitiva Barrio of Deming; two brothers, Silvestre Acosta and Enrique Acosta of Huejucar, Jalisco; sisters-in-law, Josie Herrera of Deming, Lori Morales of Silver City and brother-in-law, Santiago Chavez. His grandchildren, Ezra and Emily Acosta of Albuquerque and many nieces, nephews and God-children.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ezra Acosta, Fernando Barrio, Manny Ovalle, Juan Acosta Jr., Diego Herrera and Henry Acosta.
Honorary bearers are Ramon Barrio, Martin Barrio, Ivan Barrio, Javier Acosta, Robert Acosta and Santiago Chavez.
