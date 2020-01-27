|
|
Jim L. Payne
Deming - Jim L. Payne, 88, longtime Deming resident passed away Wednesday January 22, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces.
A graveside service was held Saturday January 25, 2020 at 1 o'clock in the afternoon at Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Cesar Chavez officiating.
Jim was born July 12, 1931 in Roswell, New Mexico to Allen Payne and Josephine Thompson. He completed his education until the 7th grade due to the passing of his father and began working to support his mother and other siblings. As Jim grew in age, he enlisted into the United States Army until he was honorably discharged in 1960. Jim married Shirley Roberts on October 27, 1978. He was a lover of all animals, had a kind a loving heart and really enjoyed his coffee club with his longtime friends and was the owner of Jim's Electric for many years and ran a very well-respected business. Jim had a tremendous amount of love for his grandkids. He was also a member of Citi-Life Church.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley L. Payne of the home; son, Jimmy G. Payne and step-son, Doug (Deborah) Roberts both of Deming; 1 daughter, Dianna Mayfield of Deming; 2 step-daughters, Joy Batts of Hobbs and Sandy Shiflett (Gary) of Deming; 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Jack and Cecil Payne; 1 sister, Catheline Gossett; step-daughter, Carol Viramontes; grand-daughter, Cassie Shiflett and a son-in-law, Larry Batts.
Published in Deming Headlight from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020