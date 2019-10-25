|
|
Jimmie Ray Westbrook
Deming - Reverend Jimmie Ray Westbrook, 82, of Deming, New Mexico, passed away suddenly on October 13, 2019.
He was born on December 22, 1936 in Old Glory, Texas. After growing up in Los Angeles, California and Lubbock, Texas, Jim graduated from L.I.F.E. Bible College in Los Angeles, California in 1958. During his 43 years of ministry he served as an ordained minister with the Pentecostal Church of God and the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel. Before his retirement in 2001, he faithfully pastored churches in California, Kansas, Alabama and Texas where he was loved and especially appreciated for his biblical preaching and teaching ability. Throughout his career he maintained a special focus on mentoring young ministers and lay leaders. Jim loved spending time in nature where he enjoyed and celebrated the beauty of God's Creation. He was also a talented artist and musician.
Jim is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Phillis Ann Smith Westbrook. He also survived by 2 daughters, Chrystal Westbrook (Timothy Southwell) and April Westbrook; a son, Dennis Westbrook (Donna); 2 grandsons, Nicholas Westbrook (Liz) and Jaisen Westbrook (Danielle); 7 great-grandchildren, Kenzie, Landen, Riley, Jaxson and Allie Westbrook, as well as a brother, Sidney Westbrook (Dona).
He is preceded in death by his parents Sidney and Gladys Westbrook.
Those who desire may make memorial donations in honor of Jim to Foursquare Missions International at https://pushpay.com/g/foursquare or by mail at:
FMI
P.O. Box 26776
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Published in Deming Headlight from Oct. 25 to Oct. 30, 2019