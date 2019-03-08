Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Justis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy (Furgason) Justis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jimmy (Furgason) Justis Obituary
Jimmy (Furgason) Justis

Morrison, OK - Died Feb. 13th at home in Morrison, OK. She was 76. She was born in Deming to James and Marion Alice Furgason. She is survived by two sons, Paul Justis (his wife, Shawna , and sons, Zane and Keaton) of OK City, and Cannon Justis of Morison. Survivors also include sister, Markette Fincher of Montgomery, TX, and Donna Plasters of Deming; and a brother, Bill Furgason of Las Cruces.

She was interred in Morrison, OK.
Published in Deming Headlight on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.