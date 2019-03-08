|
Jimmy (Furgason) Justis
Morrison, OK - Died Feb. 13th at home in Morrison, OK. She was 76. She was born in Deming to James and Marion Alice Furgason. She is survived by two sons, Paul Justis (his wife, Shawna , and sons, Zane and Keaton) of OK City, and Cannon Justis of Morison. Survivors also include sister, Markette Fincher of Montgomery, TX, and Donna Plasters of Deming; and a brother, Bill Furgason of Las Cruces.
She was interred in Morrison, OK.
Published in Deming Headlight on Mar. 8, 2019