J.Jesus Munoz
Deming -
J. JESUS MUNOZ, 86, resident of Deming passed away Monday March 23, 2020 at his home.
Visitation will be Monday March 30, 2020 from 12 to 2 pm at Baca's Funeral Chapel where funeral services will begin at 2 o'clock. Interment will follow at Mt. View Cemetery.
Jesus was born September 17, 1933 in Puerto de Concepcion, Agua Calientes, Mexico to Antonio and Inez Munoz. He has lived in Deming since 1973 having moved here from Douglas, Arizona. Locally he was a member of the Iglesia de Cristo and worked with the City of Deming for 15 years having retired from there on September 17, 1995.
He is survived by his daughters, Patricia Moreland (Philip) of Deming, Elizabeth Madrid of Atlanta, GA; brothers, Heriberto and Joshua Munoz of El Paso, TX; sisters, Elena Maldonado and Hortencia Sttots of Smyrna, GA; 5 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his wife Maria Luisa Munoz on November 4, 2018.
Published in Deming Headlight from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020