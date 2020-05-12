Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
To be announced at a later date
Hammond Cemetery
JoAnn Stock Barton


1936 - 2020
JoAnn Stock Barton Obituary
JoAnn Stock Barton

Deming, NM - JoAnn Stock Barton, born July 13, 1936 in Waterflow, NM, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020 at the age of 83 surrounded by family at her home in Deming, NM.

She lived a blessed life full of love and joy. She graduated from Kirtland high school in 1954 and continued her education obtaining a bachelor's degree in accounting. She volunteered countless hours giving back to her community and helping others. She cared so much for everyone. JoAnn achieved numerous accolades for both her professional and volunteer efforts. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints she found peace and comfort while serving in various church roles. Her hobbies included traveling, reading, cooking and collecting southwest art. However, her favorite activity was spending time with family and friends.

She is survived bya daughter, Debbie Jo and husband Tom Nelson of Deming, NM. JoAnn has 9 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ronald Stock and his wife Vicki of West Bountiful, UT, Marvin Stock and wife Linda of Durham, NC. and David Stock and wife Gail of Farmington, NM as well as countless nieces and nephews.

In passing she joins her loving parents, Francis and Lois Stock; a sister, Marjory Christensen; 2 brothers, Robert and Richard Stock; a daughter, Karen Decker and great-granddaughter, Cristy Ryno.

JoAnn will be missed dearly by all those who knew her and she will forever remain in the hearts of all those who loved her. She will be laid to rest at the Hammond Cemetery in Bloomfield, NM at a later date.
Published in Deming Headlight from May 12 to May 13, 2020
