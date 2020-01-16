Resources
Deming -

JOE ANN HERVOL TIDWELL, 96, passed away Saturday January 11, 2020 at Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces.

Visitation will be Friday morning, January 17, 2020 at 9 o'clock at Holy Family Catholic Church where the rosary will begin at 10:30. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 o'clock with Fr. Jude Okonkwo officiating. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mt. View Cemetery.

Joe Ann was born August 12, 1923 in Kokomo, Indiana to Joseph and Lucie Mae (Lydy) Smith. She has lived in the Southwest since the early 1930's and when her husband John Hervol retired, they made Deming their home in 1983. She loved bowling and was a very talented artist specializing in oil paintings. Joe Ann loved being with her family and enjoyed many family events during her lifetime. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.

Joe Ann is survived by her children, Joseph W. Hervol (Rhonda) of El Paso, TX, Richard L. Hervol (Pamala) of Duncan, AZ, Russell L. Hervol (Jeanne) of Tucson, AZ, and Lucie Ann Coats of Las Cruces. She has 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband John Henry Hervol, son John Henry Hervol Jr., and second husband Carroll Tidwell.
Published in Deming Headlight from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
