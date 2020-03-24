Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
Joe Grove Obituary
Deming - JOE GROVE, 76, resident of Deming passed away Wednesday March 18, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces.

Cremation will take place at Baca's Mimbres Crematory and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Joe was born January 6, 1944 in Coaldale, Pennsylvania. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy and at the time of his retirement he was a District Sales Manager in the furniture business. Joe worked in New Mexico and West Texas for many years before settling in Deming approximately 16 years ago. Locally he was a member of the First United Methodist Church, the Shriners, and the Lions Club.

He is survived by his wife, Connie C. Grove of Deming; sons, John (Natalia) Grove of Lubbock, TX, Larry (Vicki) Grove and Bobby Grove all of Alamogordo, NM; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Published in Deming Headlight from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
