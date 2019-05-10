|
Joe (Pepe) V. Baeza
Deming - Joe (Pepe) V. Baeza, April 20, 1936 - May 3, 2019, went to rest with our heavenly Father.
A rosary will be recited Tuesday May 14, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Saint Ann's Catholic Church with a Memorial Mass to follow at 10 o'clock. Concluding services and inurnment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery. Father Prakasham Babu will officiate.
Pepe was preceded in death by his parents Jose and Carmen Baeza and his brothers, Manuel and Louie Baeza.
Pepe passed away at home with his sons and granddaughter at his side. Pepe has been a lifelong resident of Deming. He is survived by his 5 children, Debi Vargas, Joey Jr. and Lalo Baeza, Cathy Soto and Marty Diaz. Pepe was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
He will be forever missed and loved by all his children and family.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. Exclusive provider for "Veterans & Family Memorial Care". To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com. 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight on May 10, 2019