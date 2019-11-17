|
Joel Bradley Stevens
Deming - Joel entered eternal life on Saturday, November 9, 2019, in his home in Redmond, Washington.
Joel was born on Feb 2, 1972 to Kenny and Beth Stevens in Deming, New Mexico. Joel graduated from Deming High School and then continued his education at New Mexico State University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in 1996. Joel furthered his education in 2000 and graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Parker College of Chiropractic in Dallas, Texas. At that time, he returned to Deming with his wife, Shannon, and opened
Stevens Chiropractic where he served the community. As his practice grew, Joel and his wife opened Ultimate Fitness, as working out and exercise was one of his passions. In 2009 he decided to expand his knowledge and education and went back to school. He graduated from Samford University with a Master of Science in Nursing and began practice as a Nurse Practitioner. He subsequently opened Summit Healthcare where he was able to provide a unique level of treatment to his patients, which he did for 8 years. His love of adventure lead him to Seattle where he recently opened a new medical practice.
Joel grew up hunting and spending time with his brothers. He was smart, funny and was often considered the "life of the party." Joel was very good at making light of even the most difficult situations. Joel continued his love of fitness and exercise as he has completed countless triathlons, half-marathons, spartan races and road bike races. Joel not only loved golf but was an excellent golfer. Joel made friends with everyone he played with. He enjoyed traveling and
spending time with his family and friends and was especially proud of his daughter, Madison.
He is survived by his wife Shannon Stevens, his daughter Madison Stevens, his father and mother Kenny and Beth Stevens, two brothers, Craig Stevens and wife Kathleen Stevens, Kyle Stevens and wife Lisa Stevens, one niece, Olivia Stevens; 3 nephews, Michael Pratt, Nathaniel and wife Holli Stevens, Matthew Stevens and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by grandparents, Joe and Katy Stevens, Bosco and Tuffy Powers.
Services will be held at 1 o'clock in the afternoon Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church.
Published in Deming Headlight from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2019