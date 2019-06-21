|
John Nowosadko Jr.
Deming - John Nowosadko, Jr. passed away on June 5, 2019 at his home. He and his wife Signe retired to Deming in 2003. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in Germany and Vietnam, and had attained rank of Captain. He was exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam.
From an early age, he took a keen interest in the natural world. His favorite pastime was fishing. He sought a variety of species, but his favorites were trout—from the jewel-like native brook trout to the brawny sea-run brown trout. He tied his own flies and built his own rods. Later, he took up surfcasting and constructed long-range casting rods in pursuit of bluefish and striped bass.
He spent many hours in the outdoors with his family, hiking and picking berries and nuts. He introduced them to many wild edibles, including pokeweed, milkweed pods, cattail pollen spikes, and cowslips (marsh marigolds). After moving with his wife to New Mexico, he enjoyed hiking in the Florida Mountains and the open desert and arroyos.
After leaving the Army, he wore many hats, including automotive parts and service manager, warranty administrator, school board chairman, selectman (town councilman), volunteer fireman, and custom fishing rod builder.
He is survived by his wife Signe of 53 years, son Michael (Nancy) and daughter Gail, siblings Arlene (Bob), Nick, and Alice (Skip).
John's family is deeply grateful for all the kindness, love, and support of so many people: the VA home care team, Ambercare Home Health and Hospice, all the caregivers who provided such kind and patient care to John, and many wonderful neighbors and friends. We could not have done this without you.
A memorial service will be held at Baca's Funeral Chapels on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association of New Mexico (2309 Renard Place SE, Suite 202, Albuquerque, NM 87106); (PO Box 1105, Albuquerque, NM 87103); or Vietnam Agent Orange Relief and Responsibility Campaign (PO Box 303, Prince Station, New York, NY 10012-0006 (make check payable to Veterans for Peace/VAORRC).
Published in Deming Headlight on June 21, 2019