Johnnie Cathering Otsen
Johnnie Cathering Otsen

Amarillo, TX - Johnnie Cathering Otsen passed away August 22, 2020 in Amarillo, TX. Was layed to rest on August 28, 2020 at FT. Bayard National Cemetary, beside her late husband. PallBearers-Bill Reed, Rex, Lonnie and Matthew Russell, Koen Hunter, Leon Goodyear. Johnnie was born February 2, 1930 in Dora, N.M. to Elmer and Johnnie Wright. She married Hoy Arrington in November 1947. Hoy passed in February 1970. Johnnie married William Otsen September 1995. William passed March 1997. Johnnie was preceeded in Death by 3 brothers Almont, Gabe, Bud, 3 sisters Loraine, Mildred, Viola. Her parents Elmer and Johnnie. Daughter-in-law Diana. 2 Granddaughters Donna and Brandi. Johnnie is survived by 3 daughters Doris Reed, husband Bill, Pamela Arrington, husband Leon, Sandra Russell, husband Rex. 2 sons Allen Arrington, wife Corina, Don Arrington. 9 grandkids and numerous great grandkids.

The family would like to say Thank you to everyone who sent flowers, along with prayers and thoughts.

Thank you so much!




Published in Deming Headlight from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
