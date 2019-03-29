Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Mt. View Cemetery
JOHNNIE FAY COPPEDGE, 89, resident of Deming passed away Sunday March 24, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces.

A graveside service was held Thursday March 28, 2019 at 3 o'clock in the afternoon at Mt. View Cemetery.

Johnnie was born August 25, 1929 in Ballinger, Texas. She was one of 14 children born to John and Treba (Warren) Jonas. She has lived in Deming most all her life and worked on the family farm alongside her family.

She is survived by her children, Brad Orsak (Jackie) of Celina, Texas, Debra Keith (Virgil) of Denver City, Texas, and Laura Orsak of Idaho; brothers, Robert Jonas of Deming, Kyle Jonas of Oklahoma, Gordon Jonas of Nevada; sisters, Jeri Miller of Willcox, Arizona, Marie Cranage of Alabama; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Published in Deming Headlight on Mar. 29, 2019
