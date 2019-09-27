|
In Loving Memory of,
Johnny (Juan) Borrego
The family of Johnny (Juan) Borrego would like to express our heart-filled appreciation and gratitude to Father Manuel Ibarra and the Santa Ana Catholic Church staff.
Thank you to Fr. Alex of Las Cruces for his prayers during Johnny's time at the hospital, Deming Fire Department that aided our loved one, Baca's Funeral Home for their kindness and support, and thank you to all our family and friends for the food, flowers, cards and prayers during this difficult time.
To the La Fonda Restaurant, thank you for the use of the banquet room so we could celebrate the life of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, Johnny Borrego.
God Bless you all.
The Johnny Borrego Family.
Published in Deming Headlight on Sept. 27, 2019