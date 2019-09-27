Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Borrego
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny (Juan) Borrego

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnny (Juan) Borrego In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of,

Johnny (Juan) Borrego

The family of Johnny (Juan) Borrego would like to express our heart-filled appreciation and gratitude to Father Manuel Ibarra and the Santa Ana Catholic Church staff.

Thank you to Fr. Alex of Las Cruces for his prayers during Johnny's time at the hospital, Deming Fire Department that aided our loved one, Baca's Funeral Home for their kindness and support, and thank you to all our family and friends for the food, flowers, cards and prayers during this difficult time.

To the La Fonda Restaurant, thank you for the use of the banquet room so we could celebrate the life of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, Johnny Borrego.

God Bless you all.

The Johnny Borrego Family.
Published in Deming Headlight on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.