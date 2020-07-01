Jose Manuel Armijo
Prescott Valley, Arizona - Jose Manuel Armijo, 71, Prescott Valley, Arizona resident passed away Thursday June 25, 2020.
Jose Manuel affectionately known as "Manny" was born May 14, 1949 in Deming, NM to his parents, Ruben T. Armijo and Cecilia Armijo-Gomez. Manny was born and raised in Deming and graduated from Deming High School in 1968 and attended Durham College to study data processing. Shortly after his academic journey he enlisted in the United States Navy. Upon completion of his navy career he relocated to Arizona where he worked as a barber. He also worked at the veteran's hospital providing hospice care. He met his wife, of 39 years, Shelley Armijo and both resided in Prescot Valley, Arizona.
Manny was a simple, humble and gentle soul that had an immense love for dogs especially his dog Treavor. Manny enjoyed visiting his family in Deming and loved spending time with them when he came. In his spare time, he loved to do wood working projects.
Survivors include his wife, Shelly of Prescott Valley, AZ; 4 brothers, Dennis (Maggie) NM, Milo (Marcy) TX, Felix (Lupe) NM, and Robert (Howard) AZ; 3 sisters, Stella Jasso, Rose Sanchez (Javier), Anna Jean Armijo-Garcia (Victor); Special Aunt, Olga Sera, all of Deming, NM. Many nieces and nephews and his beautiful dog Scooter.
He will be missed greatly by his best friends, Rudy Saucedo and Julian Villegas and his God-son, Patrick Villegas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ruben T. Armijo and Cecilia Armijo-Gomez and 1 sibling, Eloy Armijo, and niece Kathryn D. "Kathy" Armijo.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service of Manny's life is planned for a later date.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels.
Published in Deming Headlight from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.