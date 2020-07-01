Jose Manuel Armijo
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jose Manuel Armijo

Prescott Valley, Arizona - Jose Manuel Armijo, 71, Prescott Valley, Arizona resident passed away Thursday June 25, 2020.

Jose Manuel affectionately known as "Manny" was born May 14, 1949 in Deming, NM to his parents, Ruben T. Armijo and Cecilia Armijo-Gomez. Manny was born and raised in Deming and graduated from Deming High School in 1968 and attended Durham College to study data processing. Shortly after his academic journey he enlisted in the United States Navy. Upon completion of his navy career he relocated to Arizona where he worked as a barber. He also worked at the veteran's hospital providing hospice care. He met his wife, of 39 years, Shelley Armijo and both resided in Prescot Valley, Arizona.

Manny was a simple, humble and gentle soul that had an immense love for dogs especially his dog Treavor. Manny enjoyed visiting his family in Deming and loved spending time with them when he came. In his spare time, he loved to do wood working projects.

Survivors include his wife, Shelly of Prescott Valley, AZ; 4 brothers, Dennis (Maggie) NM, Milo (Marcy) TX, Felix (Lupe) NM, and Robert (Howard) AZ; 3 sisters, Stella Jasso, Rose Sanchez (Javier), Anna Jean Armijo-Garcia (Victor); Special Aunt, Olga Sera, all of Deming, NM. Many nieces and nephews and his beautiful dog Scooter.

He will be missed greatly by his best friends, Rudy Saucedo and Julian Villegas and his God-son, Patrick Villegas.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ruben T. Armijo and Cecilia Armijo-Gomez and 1 sibling, Eloy Armijo, and niece Kathryn D. "Kathy" Armijo.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service of Manny's life is planned for a later date.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. Exclusive provider for "Veterans & Family Memorial Care". To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com. 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deming Headlight from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved