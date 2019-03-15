|
Jose "Sonny" Rodriguez
Tucson, AZ - Jose "Sonny" Rodriguez, 62, peacefully passed away March 7, 2019 at his home in Tucson, AZ. He was born September 16, 1956 in the small town of Silver City, NM. Sonny was the beloved husband and best friend of his one and only love of 38 years Carol Hooten Rodriguez. Devoted father of Charlie J. Rodriguez (Rosalinda Sandoval), Jake E. Rodriguez (Marlene Rodriguez), and Jesse J. Rodriguez (Maribel Muñoz). Sonny was a proud and loving Tata to Damion, Cynthia, Gabriel, Daedrian, Diego, Alexie, and Yesli. He was preceded in death by his parents Arcadio and Romelia Rodriguez, twin brother Jose Luis and Sister Rachel.
Sonny was a Senior Pipeliner with Kinder Morgan Energy, with whom he had worked for the past 43 years. Sonny and Carol treasured the moments they went dancing at Little Mexico Steak House. He loved watching his boy's rope and produce roping's, attend his weekly Wednesday therapy cattle auctions at Marana Stock Yard, and kept busy in his shop and yard.
Rosary will be Friday, March 15, 2019 at 7pm at Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary South, 240 South Stone Ave. Tucson, AZ. Funeral mass is Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Augustine's Cathedral. 192 South Stone Ave. Tucson, AZ.
Sonny always had everyone else's best interest at heart. Even through his struggle the last few months, he always asked about everyone else's well-being. Sonny's departure has left a void that can never be filled. His memory will always live on through his family and friends.
Published in Deming Headlight on Mar. 15, 2019