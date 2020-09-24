Joseph Arthur Briere



Deming - Joseph Arthur Briere, age 70, a musician, artist and resident of Deming, New Mexico, died unexpectedly on Monday, September 21, 2020.



Joe is survived by his three daughters, Jeanine (Briere), Jessica (Briere) and Jocelyn (Briere), all currently from Missouri, as well as by his two siblings and their families, Lisa Briere and her children and Michael and Elva Briere and their two children, all currently from Texas, and by his long-standing roommate and good friend, Edward Woerndel. His viewing will be at Terrazas Funeral Chapels in Deming, New Mexico.



Joe was a good man and a good friend to many. He will be missed by all but we will see him again at the Gathering of the Church of Jesus Christ.









