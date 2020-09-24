1/1
Joseph Arthur Briere
Joseph Arthur Briere

Deming - Joseph Arthur Briere, age 70, a musician, artist and resident of Deming, New Mexico, died unexpectedly on Monday, September 21, 2020.

Joe is survived by his three daughters, Jeanine (Briere), Jessica (Briere) and Jocelyn (Briere), all currently from Missouri, as well as by his two siblings and their families, Lisa Briere and her children and Michael and Elva Briere and their two children, all currently from Texas, and by his long-standing roommate and good friend, Edward Woerndel. His viewing will be at Terrazas Funeral Chapels in Deming, New Mexico.

Joe was a good man and a good friend to many. He will be missed by all but we will see him again at the Gathering of the Church of Jesus Christ.




Published in Deming Headlight from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Terrazas Funeral Chapels
901 S Pearl St
Deming, NM 88030
(575) 546-0070
September 24, 2020
I was Joe's long time room mate and friend. I will miss Joe more than I can say.
Edward Woerndel
Friend
September 24, 2020
Joe was my older brother and good friend, as well as protector. He saved my life more that once and I will miss him more than I can say. I have some great memories of him. I will see him again at the Gathering of the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, as 2 Thessalonians relates.
The picture is of him and I at the Berlin Zoo in 1958.
Michael Briere
Brother
