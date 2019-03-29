Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Edgar (Joe) Brown


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Edgar (Joe) Brown Obituary
Joseph (Joe) Edgar Brown

Deming - Joseph (Joe) Edgar Brown, 88, Deming resident passed away Tuesday March 26, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces.

A memorial service will be held Saturday March 30, 2019 at 1 o'clock in the afternoon at Baca's Funeral Chapel. Cremation has been entrusted to Baca's Mimbres Crematory.

"Joe," as he was affectionately known, was born January 6, 1931 to Ethel Lorie Holloway and Oran Lynne Brown in Louisville, Kansas. Joe served his country honorably in the US Navy and locally owned JEB Construction for many years. He loved hunting and enjoyed his yearly trips to Las Vegas with his wife, Bonnie. He was a successful competitive rifle shooter and registered Potawatomi Indian.

Joe is survived by his wife, Bonnie of the home; son, Bill Brown and wife Rosa of Fairfield, TX; daughter, Cheryl Rouse and husband Frank of Portland, OR; grandchildren, Jennifer Jo Rouse, Christen Baize; 1 great-grandchild, Taylor Jo Baize; sister, Lynn Mosely and husband Mick of Las Cruces and his 3 cats that he called "babies".

Preceded in death by his parents; 2 sisters, Geraldine Crouch and Ruth Cowles.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. Exclusive provider for "Veterans & Family Memorial Care". To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com. 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
Download Now