Josephine J. "Josie" Cochran
Josephine "Josie" J. Cochran

Deming - Josephine "Josie" J. Cochran, 81, longtime Deming resident entered eternal rest Friday September 25, 2020 at her home.

No service will take place as were her wishes. Cremation has been entrusted to Baca's Mimbres Crematory.

Josie, as she was affectionately known, was born March 14, 1939 to Concepcion Alcantar and Florentino Jaramillo in Akela, New Mexico. She married the love of her life, Jerry Cochran on November 20, 1966 and together raised three children. Josie worked for Auburn Rubber Company as an assembler before marrying and later stayed at home raising her children. She later worked at Delta Engineering and Surveying, their own company, until retirement.

She was a Girl Scout Leader for many years and was a Board Member for the Little League Association serving as Treasurer and Equipment Manager; raising funds at the DAV Bingo to fund equipment. She was a communicant of the Catholic Church and enjoyed gardening.

Josie is survived by her loving husband Jerry of 53 years; son, Jerry Jr. Cochran and his wife Sandra of Deming; daughters, Lisa Sera and her husband Aaron of Deming, Kelly Cochran of Las Cruces; 5 grandchildren, Nicole Sera, Kimberly Sera, Kari Sera, Forest Sera and Jerry Lee Cochran; 7 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Lorrie Fisher, Luis Jaramillo, Mary Mendoza and Teresa Gonzales.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com. 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671






Published in Deming Headlight from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
