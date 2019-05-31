Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Vigil
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Interment
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Ft. Bayard National Cemetery
Jovita E. Escobar

Deming - Jovita E. Escobar, 95, resident of Deming passed away Friday May 24, 2019 at Gila Regional Medical Center in Silver City.

Visitation will be Friday May 31, 2019 at 8:30 in the morning at St. Ann Catholic Church where a prayer vigil will begin at 9 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 o'clock at St. Ann Catholic Church with Fr. Manuel F. Ibarra, Pastor officiating. Concluding services and interment will be at 1 o'clock at Ft. Bayard National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband Gaspar.

Jovita was born February 15, 1924 in Hanover, New Mexico to Felipe and Pomposa (Rodriguez) Esparza. She has lived in Deming all her life and had worked at Deming Goodwill for some time. Jovita was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in which she was very active and was a member of the Sacred Heart.

She is survived by her sister, Susie Carreon of Bayard, NM; many nieces, nephews and godchildren. Jovita was preceded in death by her husband, 3 sisters and 4 brothers.
Published in Deming Headlight on May 31, 2019
