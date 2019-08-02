Services
Joyce G. Berlier


1940 - 2019
Joyce G. Berlier Obituary
Joyce G. Berlier

Deming - Joyce G. Berlier, 79, Deming resident passed away peacefully Sunday July 28, 2019 after complications of a stroke at her home surrounded by her loving family.

No service will take place as were her wishes. Cremation has been entrusted to Baca's Mimbres Crematory.

Joyce was born March 6, 1940 in Cowgill, Missouri to Ila J. Baker and William F. Elam. Joyce moved to Deming from Greeley, Colorado and was a member of the TOPS program. She volunteered at the Deming Senior Center where she enjoyed reading to others and was a loving foster parent.

She is survived by 2 sons, Charles F. Bullock and wife Roiann of Greeley, CO, Lance E. Berlier of Deming; 2 daughters, Dawna J. Clifton of Knoxville, TN, Ila M. San Miguel and husband Enoch of Deming; 2 brothers, Howard Elam and wife Sharon, Donnie Elam and wife Kathy both of Greeley; 8 grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents and 3 brothers, Lyndell, Bud and Judson Elam.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com. 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight on Aug. 2, 2019
