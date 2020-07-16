Joyce Marilyn Peterson
July 12, 1931 -
July 10, 2020
Joyce Marilyn Peterson, deeply loved wife and mother, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side, just two days before her 89th birthday. Born in Virginia, MN to Andy and Edna (Rodby) Larson, Joyce enjoyed a happy childhood in this small but bustling community. She graduated from Virginia's Roosevelt High School in 1949.
Joyce was first married to Floyd Jaros, starting a family while completing her teaching degree at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota. She was a second grade teacher in Cloquet, MN for 12 years. She was known for her kindness and appreciated by both her students and their parents.
In 1982, Joyce married Dean R. Peterson, and the two of them enjoyed 38 wonderful years together. Joyce and Dean spent many years traveling near and far, before settling in Deming, NM, where she was very active in the Luna Mimbres Museum as the gift store manager for 15 years.
Joyce is survived by her loving husband Dean, daughters Kelly Jo Burke and Kimberly Kay Jaros, stepson Haldane Peterson, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joyce was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Larson Jaros, and her brother, Gary Larson.
Joyce had a special gift for teaching children, enjoyed volunteer work at the museum, history related travel, gardening and a deep love for animals. Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Central Oregon. Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home in Bend Oregon will be handling arrangements. Please visit our webpage www.niswonger reynolds.com
to leave any condolences or share memories with the family.