Juan Ordoñez

Deming -

JUAN ORDOÑEZ, 87, resident of Deming passed away Monday June 22, 2020 at Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home.

Public visitation will be Thursday June 25, 2020 from 3 to 7 at Baca's Funeral Chapel with Covid 19 restrictions in place. The immediate family will gather later for a private Rosary service. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday June 26th at 11 o'clock in the morning at Holy Family Catholic Church with Fr. Alex Ureña officiating. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mt. View Cemetery.

A complete obituary will be published in the next edition of the Deming Headlight.






Published in Deming Headlight from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
