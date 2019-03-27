|
Judith L. Coomes
Deming - Mrs. Judith L. Coomes (Jeffries), age 78, passed away Saturday March 23, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer at her home in Deming.
Visitation will be Thursday March 28, 2019 from 4 until 6 o'clock in the afternoon at Baca's Funeral Chapel with a rosary to follow at 6 o'clock. Mass of the Christian Burial will take place Friday March 29, 2019 at 10 o'clock in the morning at Holy Family Catholic Church. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Father Prakasham Babu, Pastor, will officiate.
Judith was born December 17, 1940 to the late Robert G. Jeffries, Sr. and Edith C. Alexander in Cleveland, Ohio and married her loving husband of 62 years, Joseph S. Coomes in 1957, and together they raised three children. Judy was a devout Catholic and a member of Holy Family Catholic Church which she truly loved.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph S. Coomes, and son, David S. Coomes, both of Deming; daughter, Pamela S. Waters of Rumford, ME; 11 grandchildren, Todd (Jenna) Everett, OH, Sabrina (Sean) Foreman, Joseph Waters, Sierra Coomes, Gabriel Coomes and Mary (Mitchell Austin) Waters, ME, Justin (Abby Wolfe) Coomes, CA, Jonathan Coomes and Niki Coomes, NM, Robert Coomes, OR and Elizabeth (Matthew) Pickering, NV; 5 great-grandchildren, Ethan Coomes, NM, Harley Foreman and Leo Foreman, ME, Aiden Everett and Casen Everett, OH.
Also survived by her brothers, James, Ronald, Donald, Larry, Earl and Paul Jeffries and Donnis Wright, along with 2 sisters, Gwen (Wayne) Michaelson, and Alice (John) Curry, and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Judy was preceded in death by her son, Todd J. Coomes, and brother, Robert G. Jeffries, Jr.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com.811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight on Mar. 27, 2019