Karen Lee Odell Hinton
Karen Lee Odell Hinton, age 75, passed away on November 8, 2019, after a recent illness. She was a resident of Richmond, Texas, near Houston.
Karen is survived by her son Eric Todd Hinton, her sister Connie Odell Rando (husband Bob), her aunt Becky Reeves McBurney (son Paul), her sister-in-law Barbara Harrelson, her niece Lynlea Ransom (husband Rand), and her dog Jasmine, along with many devoted friends. The family expresses its gratitude to her friend Gloria Hamp for all her support of Karen and Todd, especially at this difficult time.
She was predeceased by her parents, Lee and Edna Odell, her sister Vicki Hobbs, her husband Bo Hinton, and her longtime partner, Jesse "Bud" Harrelson.
Born in Grayville, Illinois on November 29, 1943, Karen's family moved to Deming (New Mexico) in 1959. She attended Deming High School, class of 1962.
She acquired experience and skills as a bookkeeper/accountant and worked in the hospitality industry in Tyler, Texas. She was an avid collector of wicker furniture, antiques, folk art, and Native American arts and jewelry. Karen read widely, was a good listener, and understanding support for her friends and family.
Karen will be remembered for her quick wit and wry sense of humor, along with a ready smile and positive outlook on life, despite many hardships, challenges, and physical pain, borne with grace and determination. Thankfully, she was, until recently, able to enjoy life, spend time with friends, and pursue her interests.
It was a privilege and a joy to know you, Karen, and to be with you. You will be greatly missed.
Published in Deming Headlight from Nov. 22 to Nov. 27, 2019