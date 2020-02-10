Services
Kiya Darrielle Darrow Obituary
Kiya Darrielle Darrow

Deming - Kiya Darrielle Darrow, 13, Deming resident entered eternal rest Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Mimbres Memorial Hospital.

A celebration of Kiya's life will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 5 o'clock in the evening at Baca's Funeral Chapel. Cremation has been entrusted to Baca's Mimbres Crematory.

Kiya was born July 29, 2006 in Niles, Michigan. At the time of her passing she was attending school at Red Mountian Middle School. She was involved in the math club, Science Olympia, sang in the choir and also mariachi.

Those she leaves behind are her mother, Zandra Darrow of Deming; 3 sisters, Lisa Alvarado of Taos, Adriana and Alea Darrow as well as a brother, Beau Darrow all of Deming.

She is preceded in death by her father, Darryl Darrow.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com.

Published in Deming Headlight from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
Published in Deming Headlight from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
