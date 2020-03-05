Resources
Kiya Darrow

Kiya Darrow In Memoriam
Kiya Darrow

Dear Friends, Co-workers, Business and Students,

It is extremely difficult to find the words to express our family's gratitude for the many

kindnesses that the community has shown us during our sorrow. We are grateful for all you have done. The donations, flowers, food, gifts, letters and prayers have meant a great deal to our family as we struggle with

our heartbreaking loss of Kiya.

Please know that while I am

unable to write each of you, know that your kindness,

love and generosity will never be

forgotten and have touched us deeply.

With sincere thanks,

The Darrow's
Published in Deming Headlight from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
