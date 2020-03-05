|
|
Thank You From the Family of
Kiya Darrow
Dear Friends, Co-workers, Business and Students,
It is extremely difficult to find the words to express our family's gratitude for the many
kindnesses that the community has shown us during our sorrow. We are grateful for all you have done. The donations, flowers, food, gifts, letters and prayers have meant a great deal to our family as we struggle with
our heartbreaking loss of Kiya.
Please know that while I am
unable to write each of you, know that your kindness,
love and generosity will never be
forgotten and have touched us deeply.
With sincere thanks,
The Darrow's
Published in Deming Headlight from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020