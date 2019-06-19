|
|
Lavon A. Carnagey
Deming - Lavon A. Carnagey, 65, a resident of Deming, NM entered eternal rest on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Mesilla Valley Hospice in Las Cruces. Lavon was born on July 22, 1953 in Pointe A La Hache, Louisiana to Alzec Autin and Daisy Galliano. She is survived by two sons, Kenneth Boudreaux and Seth Carnagey both of Deming, NM; one daughter, Ericka C. Boudreaux of Deming, NM; three brothers, Norman Sanamo, Eric Curole and Greg Gisclair; one sister, Kathy Galliano, four grandchildren, Renee Michelle Boudreaux, Triston Paul Griffin, Elizabeth Nicole Griffin and Jimi Cornett; five great grandchildren, Kaden, Hailey, Addison, Joseph and Isaac. She is preceded in death by both of her parents; her husband, Pau; Randall Carnagey and Caleb Joshua Boudreaux. Visitation will be on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 11am - 12:30pm at Terrazas Funeral Chapels. A gravesite service will then be at Fort Bayard National Cemetery at 2pm where she will be intern with her husband. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Deming Headlight on June 19, 2019