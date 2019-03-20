|
|
Lena Mae Haynes
Deming - Lena Mae Haynes, 69, a lifelong resident of Deming passed away Thursday March 14, 2019 at the Catalina Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Tucson.
Visitation will be Thursday March 21, 2019 from 4 to 7 at Baca's Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be Friday morning, March 22, 2019 at 10 o'clock at Baca's Funeral Chapel with Minister Charles Prince officiating. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mt. View Cemetery.
Lena Mae, known to many as Lena Mae Haynes Jr. was born February 26, 1950 to Robert and Lena Mae Haynes. She graduated from Deming High School and afterward attended business school in Albuquerque where she attained an Associates degree in business. Locally she worked at Motel 6 for over 20 years and was an avid bowler. Over the years she won many tournaments. Lena Mae loved life and her family remembers her as being a loving mother who was always kind a generous to those around her.
She is survived by her daughter, Lakeisha A. Haynes-Welsh (William) of Las Cruces; her sons, Thomas Green of El Paso, Texas and Emanuel Green of Dallas, Texas; brothers, Willie James Haynes of Deming, Robert Wendell Haynes Jr. of Deming, Jimmy Haynes of Detroit, Michigan, Billy Roy Haynes of Las Cruces, Henry Lee Haynes of Arlington, Texas, Fred Haynes of Deming; sisters, Lucille Haynes Holmes of Demng, Louise Haynes Tatum of Detroit, Michigan, Virginia Henrietta Haynes of Las Cruces, and Mary Alethia Haynes-Patterson of Las Cruces. She was preceded in death by one daughter Alberta Haynes Shelton.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Joe Haynes, Michael Paul Haynes, Emanuel Green, Thomas Green, Billy Roy Haynes, and William Welsh.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels and Mimbres Crematory. Exclusive provider for "Veterans & Family Memorial Care". To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com.
811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight on Mar. 20, 2019