Leonard Pacheco
Deming - Leonard Pacheco, 55, a resident of Deming, NM entered eternal rest on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Mimbres Memorial Hospital. Leonard was born on July 5, 1964 to Leo Pacheco and Betty Schenk in Tucumcari, New Mexico. He loved the outdoors, listening to music but more importantly pending time with his friends and family. He was also a big Los Angeles Rams fan. He will be truly missed by all of his family and friends. He is survived by his mother, Betty Kyser; his companion, Rosie Grajeda; two sisters, Beth Carter and her husband Eddie and Della Pacheco and her husband Frank Hudecek; four step children, Tommy Joe, Claudia, Miley and Benjamin; eight nieces and nephews, Jasmine, Shanice, Mark, Kesha, Christina, Victoria, Jose and Manuel; close cousin, Richard and his wife Christina Giovanetti; sister in law, Mary Calvillo and numerous aunts and uncles. He is preceded in death by his father, Leo Pacheco and one uncle, Dexter Shook. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10am at Terrazas Funeral Chapels with Pastor, Xavier Silva officiating "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Deming Headlight from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019