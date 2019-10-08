|
|
Lester Blackham Jr.
Deming - Lester Blackham Jr., jokester, civil engineer, foodie, family man, businessman, fisherman, Elvis fan, John Wayne fan, Trekkie, church goer, missionary, volunteer, scholar, beloved, husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend, passed away September 30th, 2019.
Lester was born a blue-eyed, towheaded cutie to Frances Smyth Blackham (1907-1993) and Lester Blackham (1906-1994) on October 30th, 1940 in Kenilworth, Carbon County, Utah. As the youngest living, Les roamed the wilds of Utah, including Helper, Spring Glen and Fish Lake. He predeceased is parents and siblings Charles Leslie Blackham (1930-1989) and Paul Vincent Blackham (1951-1952), and is survived by siblings Verona Balle, Frances Cunningham, Fred Blackham, Frank Blackham and many extended family.
From a chance meeting at a dance, Les chased and caught his sweetheart, Elizabeth Ann. Married 54 years, Liz and Les did everything together, including raising eight children and helping to raise one grandchild; James Blackham, William Blackham, Thomas Blackham, Brenda Tenney, Rebecca Blackham, Nathan Blackham, Candice Dosela, Buddy Ray Blackham and Alexander Blackham. Lester Blackham is survived by his wife, eight children and their spouses, 26 grandchildren and brother-in-law, Robert Williams. Les adored his wife, children and grandchildren.
Les was a learned man and a man of faith. A seeker of the scriptures, Les had a deep faith in his Heavenly Father and in Jesus Christ as his savior. He diligently served the members of his church for most of his life. When he was 38 years old, while a father of seven children, Les earned his bachelor degree in Civil Engineering from University of California at Long Beach. As a civil engineer and later as a partner in a civil engineering firm, Les completed many noteworthy projects, even winning awards for his work; 1. Engineered a huge subdivision, Sierra Del Oro, in Riverside, CA, 2. Redesigned Missouri Boulevard, Las Cruces, NM, and won award for the project, 3. Engineered multiple subdivisions along Highway 70, Las Cruces, NM, 4. Partnered in BRG Engineering & Associates Inc. Civil Engineering firm, Las Cruces, NM. Les served multiple missions for his church, including a working in the Bishop's Storehouse, and working as a Ward and Stake missionary.
Lester Blackham Jr. leaves a legacy of laughter, faith, service, studiousness, a strong work ethic and family. He will be missed.
The funeral will be held October 12th, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1000 W Florida St, Deming, NM. The Viewing starts at 9am, the Family Only Viewing is at 10:30am, and the Funeral Service starts at 11am. At approximately 12noon, the Procession will drive to Mountain View Cemetery 3410 E Pine St, Deming, NM, where the grave will be dedicated.
Flowers may be sent to Baca's Funeral Chapels, 811 S. Gold Ave, Deming, NM 88030.
Pallbearers: James Blackham, Bill Blackham, Tom Blackham, Nathan Blackham, Buddy Ray Blackham, Alex Blackham, Kimble (Oso) Dosela, and Creighton Tenney
Honorary pallbearers: Frank Dosela, Seth Blackham, C.J. Tenney, Ezra Dosela, Jonah Blackham, Eli Tenney, Ethan Lowe, Andrew Blackham, Micah Blackham, Ammon Tenney, Karl Lowe, Bob Williams, Frank Blackham, and Fred Blackham.
Published in Deming Headlight from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019