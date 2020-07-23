1/
Lewis Grayson Smyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lewis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lewis Grayson Smyer

Deming - On July 18, 2020, Lewis Grayson "Fuzz" Smyer, a lifelong resident of Deming, New Mexico, passed away at the age of 63.

Grayson was raised in the Lewis Flats area of Luna County, originally settled by and named after his ancestors. He cherished the times spent exploring wilderness areas around New Mexico and had many an outdoor adventure. Grayson was an avid hunter. He enjoyed rodeoing throughout the western part of the United States. He had a passion for music encouraged by his mother, whom he always said was his best agent. Grayson engaged in many agricultural endeavors including ranching, farming and general management of Mimbres Valley Produce. He and his wife Karen operated SmyerCo, a produce brokerage company. His father instilled in him a great work ethic. He lived his life by the motto, "you can't quit because you're tired, you quit because the job is done."

He is survived by his wife, Karen, his sons Tyson and Kelly Smyer and Ryan Paulk, and his grandson, Grayson Smyer. He is also survived by siblings Zack (Sarah) Smyer, Jane Anglin, Karen Hamer, Terry Maker, his uncle Frank (Fannie) Smyer, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Grayson was preceded in death by his parents Joseph H. and Iris Warnock Smyer, his beloved grandparents, and the mother of his children Margie Prince Smyer.

A celebration of Grayson's life will be announced at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deming Headlight from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DemingHeadlight.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. RIP Fuzz. Condolences to All the family.
Virginia Kennon
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved