Lewis Grayson SmyerDeming - On July 18, 2020, Lewis Grayson "Fuzz" Smyer, a lifelong resident of Deming, New Mexico, passed away at the age of 63.Grayson was raised in the Lewis Flats area of Luna County, originally settled by and named after his ancestors. He cherished the times spent exploring wilderness areas around New Mexico and had many an outdoor adventure. Grayson was an avid hunter. He enjoyed rodeoing throughout the western part of the United States. He had a passion for music encouraged by his mother, whom he always said was his best agent. Grayson engaged in many agricultural endeavors including ranching, farming and general management of Mimbres Valley Produce. He and his wife Karen operated SmyerCo, a produce brokerage company. His father instilled in him a great work ethic. He lived his life by the motto, "you can't quit because you're tired, you quit because the job is done."He is survived by his wife, Karen, his sons Tyson and Kelly Smyer and Ryan Paulk, and his grandson, Grayson Smyer. He is also survived by siblings Zack (Sarah) Smyer, Jane Anglin, Karen Hamer, Terry Maker, his uncle Frank (Fannie) Smyer, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Grayson was preceded in death by his parents Joseph H. and Iris Warnock Smyer, his beloved grandparents, and the mother of his children Margie Prince Smyer.A celebration of Grayson's life will be announced at a later date.