Lila Fay Welch
Deming - Lila Fay Welch, age 95, passed away peacefully at her home in Deming, surrounded by her family on Thursday March 28, 2019.
She was born on August 4, 1923 in Best, Nebraska to Clyde Raymond and Mary Irene (Taylor) Grimes. As a young woman, she moved to Denver, Colorado to work in a munitions plant in support of the WWII war effort. She later returned to Nebraska where she met her lifelong soul mate Warren Wayne Welch.
She is survived by her two children, Dan Welch and Linda Anderson; a brother, (Eldon) and two sisters, (Capitola and Marie). She was a great mother and friend and worked hard all of her life to help provide a loving home for her family.
Her son and daughter will be taking her remains to Fort Logan National Cemetery in Colorado later this spring. Where she will once again be together with her loving husband.
There will be no services in Deming and just a simple remembrance at the grave side per her request. Cremation has been entrusted to Baca's Mimbres Crematory.
Published in Deming Headlight on Apr. 3, 2019