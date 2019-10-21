|
|
Linda Cox
Hanover - Linda Delk Cox, 71, of Hanover passed away at home surrounded by her family on October 18, 2019.
Linda was born on September 3, 1948, to Forrest Russel Delk and Gertrude Marion (Twiss) Delk in Santa Rita, NM. As a child, Linda grew up on the family ranch below the Kneeling Nun. The family remained in the area and she graduated from Cobre High School in 1966. After graduation, she attended NMSU in Las Cruces, NM, and received her associate's degree in Secretarial Administration in 1968. While attending college she worked at the NMSU campus police department and entomology department. She met Harlie Cox at a dance at the airport hanger in Deming, NM and was married on August 7, 1971. They settled in Quemado, NM but later relocated to live and work on the 2C Ranch in Grant County prior to taking a position at the Nan Ranch along the Mimbres River. Harlie soon became the ranch manager and he and Linda worked together there for the next 40 years. Linda's life revolved around ranching, gardening, and most importantly, family, always thinking of others before herself.
Throughout her life, she tended to the needs of her family and the ranch, whether it be horseback or cooking in the kitchen, or a quiet afternoon of sewing, cross-stitching, or working in her flowerbeds or garden. She was a wonderful cook and served many meals, whether at the table at home or on the tailgate when working cattle. Outside the ranch and home life she attended many dances, always having a burrito ready for anyone who needed one after the dance. She supported her kids and her grandkids with all their FFA or 4-H projects, and cheering loudly at basketball games. Linda was active in Copper Cowbells and the Mimbres Booster Club. She was interested in antiques and enjoyed collecting purple glass with her mother and daughters.
Linda is survived by her husband of the home Harlie Cox, daughters Lori Hudson and husband Wes of Deming, NM; Tricia LeCompte and husband JoBonney of Perryton, TX. She was also known as "Nana" to her three grandaughters Karlie Hudson, Breckyn and Brittyn LeCompte. She is also survived by her brothers, Joe Delk (Diane) of Las Cruces, NM, and Jimmy Delk (Suanne) of Deming, NM, and numerous nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her daughter, Stacy Cox, parents Forrest and Gertrude Delk, and grandson Trace Hudson.
A memorial service will be held at Baca's Funeral Chapels in Silver City on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 10:00 am with Neal Delk officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cowboys for Cancer Research, PO Box 202, Dona Ana, NM 88032, or .
Published in Deming Headlight from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019