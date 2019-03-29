|
Lois Makar
Deming - On Friday, March 22, 2019, Lois Makar, beloved mother of 4 children, passed away in Deming, at age 85, after a battle with lung disease. She will be interred in Deming.
Lois was born on September 13, 1933, in Steelton, PA. She and her family moved to Bridgeport, CT when she was a baby. She grew up in Bridgeport, and attended Bassick HS. She met her future husband, John Makar, there, and in 1955 they married. John predeceased Lois in 2003, after a 48-year marriage.
A long time CT resident, Lois worked as a legal secretary and was very active in the Lutheran Church.
She and John moved to Deming, NM, in 1997, where they made a home for themselves to enjoy their retirement. Lois remained very active in the church, working with the local Synod, and other church and women's groups. She also became a fixture around her adopted hometown, becoming very popular and well known within the community through her work with meals on wheels, becoming a children's advocate, and working in the local art gallery.
Lois is survived by her 4 children, Sharon, Neil, Audrey, and David. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Brianna, Marc, John, and Drew, and by great grandchildren Nevin and Evie. She also leaves behind sister in law Ruth Makar, and nieces Karen and Lisa.
Entrusted to Baca's Mimbres Crematory.
