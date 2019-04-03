|
Lupe G. Sciamanna
Deming - Lupe G. Sciamanna, 90, passed away Tuesday March 26,2019 in Pearland, TX.
Visitation will be Thursday April 4, 2019 beginning at 3 o'clock in the afternoon at Baca's Funeral Chapels with a rosary service to follow at 6 o'clock led by Suzanne Lundy. Mass of the Christian Burial will be Friday April 5, 2019 at 10 o'clock in the morning at Holy Family Catholic Church. The rite of committal and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Father Prakasham Babu will officiate.
She was born November 6, 1928 in Deming to Catalina Garcia and Jesus "Joe" Garcia. She graduated from Deming High School. Lupe was a member and very active at Holy Family Catholic Church married Henry Sciamanna, an educator as well and together raised their family in Deming. She was a teacher in Deming Public Schools for 35 years she was active in border belles and historical museum, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by sister; Virginia Peacock, daughter; Gina Etheridge and Son in law Tom Etheridge, grandkids; Brittany Phelan, Matthew Phelan, Danielle Etheridge, Dustin Etheridge, Aspen Etheridge, Taylor Etheridge and Zoe Etheridge, great grandkids; Jayden, Payton and Mattellen Phelan, Jaelynn, Madisyn, Laekyn, Dyllan, Mason and Noah Etheridge, Rome Juarez, Drake Munoz and Rowyn Llewellyn.
She was preceded in death by parents, Joe and Catalina Garcia, two brothers Joe and Mily Garcia, and husband Henry.
Serving as pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. Exclusive provider for "Veterans & Family Memorial Care". To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com. 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight on Apr. 3, 2019