Lynda Sue Snow
Deming - Lynda Sue Snow, 78, a resident of Deming, NM entered eternal rest on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at her residence. Lynda was born on February 15, 1941 in California to Marvin O. Cornell and Elsie Velma Zumwalt. Lynda enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Lynda enjoyed spending time in nature as well as hunting, camping, fishing, and traveling. She enjoyed seeing the wildlife on her adventures and held a special place in her heart for owls. She enjoyed watching Survivor and was an avid reader. She is survived by her loving husband, Richard C. Snow; three daughters, Connie Terrazas and her husband Eddie of Hatch, NM; Julie Hollis and her husband Stacy of Deming, NM and Jolynn Cordova and her husband Pete of Deming, NM; one sister, Neena Mayfield and her husband Ray of Kansas; twenty one grandchildren, twenty two great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and one son, Robert Snow. Per her request cremation will take place at Terrazas Crematory. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels & Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Deming Headlight from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020