Mabel A Uzueta
Deming - Mabel A. Uzueta, 85, passed away Thursday October 24, 2019 at San Juan Regional Hospital in Farmington, NM.
Visitation will be Monday November 4, 2019 at 9 o'clock in the morning at Baca's Funeral Chapel. Recitation of the holy rosary will follow at 10 o'clock with Deacon Bill Holguin officiating. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 AM at Saint Ann's Catholic Church with the rite of committal and inurnment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery where she will be reunited with her husband Richard P. Uzueta. Fr. Casmir Anozie will officiate.
Mabel was born April 16, 1934 to Gertrude Garcia and Eusebio Aragon in Monticello, NM. She married Richard Uzueta on September 3, 1954 in Deming and together raised five children. She dedicated herself to her family, helped run the family bakery (Deming Pastry) and was a devoted member of the Apostolado at Saint Ann's Catholic Church. She had a special love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always made the time to share her laughter, joy and love with her family.
She is survived by her children, Eva Mendez and her husband Joe of Los Angeles, CA, Tim Uzueta and his wife Cheryl of Reserve, Tricia Matthews and her husband Don of Deming; daughter-in-law, Sandra Uzueta of Deming; brother, Maurice Aragon of Silver City; sister, Mary Granado of Deming; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Eusebio and Gertrude Aragon; husband, Richard P. Uzueta; sons, David and Rick Uzueta.
Honorary pallbearers are her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com. 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019