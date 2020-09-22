Mamie Caldwell
Deming - Mrs. Mammie T. Caldwell, age 92, of Deming, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020. She was born January 18, 1928 in Marlin, TX to Donny Moody and Rose Waits. Mrs. Mamie was Catholic and a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Deming. She was a dedicated daughter, caring and devoted mother and wife. She retired as a dietician with the local hospital and enjoyed, after retirement, employment with a local processing plant.
Those celebrating her passing are her eight living children, Ben Caldwell of Los Angeles, CA, William Caldwell (Linda) of Deming, Lucinda King of Las Cruces, Robert T. Caldwell, III (Geri) of Las Cruces, Michael Caldwell of Deming, Richard Caldwell of Deming, Gary Caldwell (Sandra) of Las Cruces and David Caldwell (Eva) of Deming. Mrs. Mamie T. Caldwell lived to enjoy 19 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.
Mrs. Mamie was preceded in death by her paternal parents Donnie Moody of Bremond, Tx and Rosa Lee Martin/Waits of Highbank, Tx, John T. Waits, of Falls, TX, her loving "Daddy" (Grampa), her husband Robert T. Caldwell, Jr. and her twin sons Harold Caldwell and John Caldwell.
At Mrs. Mamie's request cremation will take place and her desire was to forgo ceremonies. As a family, we will perform a family only memorial at a later date.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory.