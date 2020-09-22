1/1
Mamie Caldwell
1928 - 2020
Mamie Caldwell

Deming - Mrs. Mammie T. Caldwell, age 92, of Deming, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020. She was born January 18, 1928 in Marlin, TX to Donny Moody and Rose Waits. Mrs. Mamie was Catholic and a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Deming. She was a dedicated daughter, caring and devoted mother and wife. She retired as a dietician with the local hospital and enjoyed, after retirement, employment with a local processing plant.

Those celebrating her passing are her eight living children, Ben Caldwell of Los Angeles, CA, William Caldwell (Linda) of Deming, Lucinda King of Las Cruces, Robert T. Caldwell, III (Geri) of Las Cruces, Michael Caldwell of Deming, Richard Caldwell of Deming, Gary Caldwell (Sandra) of Las Cruces and David Caldwell (Eva) of Deming. Mrs. Mamie T. Caldwell lived to enjoy 19 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.

Mrs. Mamie was preceded in death by her paternal parents Donnie Moody of Bremond, Tx and Rosa Lee Martin/Waits of Highbank, Tx, John T. Waits, of Falls, TX, her loving "Daddy" (Grampa), her husband Robert T. Caldwell, Jr. and her twin sons Harold Caldwell and John Caldwell.

At Mrs. Mamie's request cremation will take place and her desire was to forgo ceremonies. As a family, we will perform a family only memorial at a later date.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 575-527-2222. Exclusive providers for "Veteran's and Family Memorial Care." To send condolences online log onto www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






Published in Deming Headlight from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
September 19, 2020
I've been trying to give more without the need of shame. you've been there for me in every way that is possible! Thank you grandmother for loving yourself, the family, and also others. Love you always and forever, from your grandson Sabian Lee Caldwell.
Sabian Caldwell
Family
September 18, 2020
i will always love and miss u lady u were there 4 grandmom & me in the end ,i will always cherish ur advise & wisdom the world is truly a dimmer place with out u in it
monte carr
Family
September 18, 2020
Love you forever Grandma. We had the best discussions♥ Your wisdom I will always cherish. Rest well our diamond angel.
Dara
Family
September 18, 2020
It's with the HEAVIEST of hearts I say goodbye to my beloved Grandma. She gave me the best advice. She was there when I gave birth to my first son. (Xavier Caldwell). You will be missed. I'll see again one day. We love you so much Rest in Heavenly Peace.
Monique Caldwell
Grandchild
September 17, 2020
We will miss you.
September 17, 2020
Brenda Campa
Family
