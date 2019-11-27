Resources
Manny A. Milo Jr.

Manny A. Milo Jr. In Memoriam
A Tribute to Our Loving Son, Father, Brother, and Uncle

Manny A. Milo Jr.

March 28, 1963 - December 1, 2013

It has been six years since you were called home,

six years seems like yesterday when you were still with us.

You are truly missed and loved beyond words.

You touched our lives with your kindness, friendship, and amazing sense of humor. We will never forget the sound of your laughter and your amazing smile.

You still live within every person who loves you.

Your presence is missed greatly,

but your memory will live on forever.

Love ~ Mother (Elena A. Milo) and Father (Manuel F. Milo), Children, Brother, Sisters, Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews
Published in Deming Headlight from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
