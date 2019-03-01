|
|
Manuel B. Gonzalez
Deming - Manuel B. Gonzalez, 82, Deming resident passed away Sunday February 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Manuel will lie in state at the family home, 1215 Apache Hills Drive, NW, for an all-night wake on Friday March 1, 2019 beginning at 4 o'clock. Mass of the Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Ann's Catholic Church at 10 o'clock Saturday March 2, 2019. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Fr. Manuel F. Ibarra will officiate.
Manuel was born June 24, 1936 to Hermelinda Borrego and Estanislao Gonzalez in El Coyote, Coahuila, Mexico. He moved to Deming in 1994 coming from Eloy, Arizona and worked most of his life in the agriculture industry. Manuel's favorite pastime was his roosters, he was a jokester and every year he celebrated the tradition of "El dia de San Juan".
He is survived by his wife, Guadalupe Gonzalez of the home; children, Alicia Sandoval and husband Isidro of Eloy, AZ, Bertha Salazar and husband Luis of Las Cruces, Manuel Gonzalez and wife Beatriz of Vado, Armando Gonzalez of Eloy, Javier Gonzalez, Adan Gonzalez and wife Sandra and Lupita Gonzalez all of Deming; sister, Julia Gonzalez of El Paso, TX; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, Estanislao and Hermelinda Gonzalez; son, Jesus Gonzalez and granddaughter, Alicia Rivera.
Serving as pallbearers will be Adan, Javier, Armando and Manuel Gonzalez, Isidro Sandoval and Luis Salazar.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. Exclusive provider for "Veterans & Family Memorial Care". To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com. 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight on Mar. 1, 2019