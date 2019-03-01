Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
Wake
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
1215 Apache Hills Drive
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Ann's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Manuel Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuel B. Gonzalez


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Manuel B. Gonzalez Obituary
Manuel B. Gonzalez

Deming - Manuel B. Gonzalez, 82, Deming resident passed away Sunday February 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

Manuel will lie in state at the family home, 1215 Apache Hills Drive, NW, for an all-night wake on Friday March 1, 2019 beginning at 4 o'clock. Mass of the Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Ann's Catholic Church at 10 o'clock Saturday March 2, 2019. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Fr. Manuel F. Ibarra will officiate.

Manuel was born June 24, 1936 to Hermelinda Borrego and Estanislao Gonzalez in El Coyote, Coahuila, Mexico. He moved to Deming in 1994 coming from Eloy, Arizona and worked most of his life in the agriculture industry. Manuel's favorite pastime was his roosters, he was a jokester and every year he celebrated the tradition of "El dia de San Juan".

He is survived by his wife, Guadalupe Gonzalez of the home; children, Alicia Sandoval and husband Isidro of Eloy, AZ, Bertha Salazar and husband Luis of Las Cruces, Manuel Gonzalez and wife Beatriz of Vado, Armando Gonzalez of Eloy, Javier Gonzalez, Adan Gonzalez and wife Sandra and Lupita Gonzalez all of Deming; sister, Julia Gonzalez of El Paso, TX; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents, Estanislao and Hermelinda Gonzalez; son, Jesus Gonzalez and granddaughter, Alicia Rivera.

Serving as pallbearers will be Adan, Javier, Armando and Manuel Gonzalez, Isidro Sandoval and Luis Salazar.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. Exclusive provider for "Veterans & Family Memorial Care". To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com. 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
Download Now