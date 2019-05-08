|
Manuel Guillen
Deming -
MANUEL RUIZ GUILLEN, 89, resident of Deming passed away Friday May 3, 2019 at Willow Manor.
Visitation will be Friday May 10, 2019 at 10 0'clock in the morning at St. Ann Catholic Church where a prayer vigil will begin at 10:30. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 o'clock with Fr. Manuel F. Ibarra, Pastor officiating. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mt. View Cemetery.
Manuel was born February 16, 1930 in Colorado to Manuel and Francisca (Ruiz) Guillen. He has lived in Deming since 1993 having moved here from Los Angeles, California where he owned and operated an upholstery business. Locally he did some upholstery work and was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church.
He is survived by his daughter Irma Guillen; sons Armando, Antonio and Daniel; brothers Ruben and Jose; sister Maria Elena and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister Tomasa.
Published in Deming Headlight on May 8, 2019