Manuel M. Girón The family of the late Manuel Martinez Girón wishes to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to family and friends for your many kindnesses, condolences and support that we have received. We also send our gratitude and appreciation to Mr. Luis Terrazas and Terrazas Funeral Chapels, Holy Family Catholic Church, Patty De la O and the St. Ann's Catholic Church Apostolado, and Peppers Supermarket. Thank you to Mr. Charlie Sera who provided the beautiful music and to Dr. Bassam E. Al Homsi, one of Manuel's physicians. Your many acts of kindness and sympathy continue to be a great comfort to us in our time of sorrow.
Published in Deming Headlight on May 8, 2019
