Manuel Martinez Giron
Deming - Manuel Martinez Giron, 57, a resident of Deming, NM entered eternal rest on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at his residence. Manuel was born on June 16, 1961 in Deming, NM to Miguel T. Giron and Manuela Martinez Giron. Manuel retired from the U.S. Navy and then proceeded to graduate from New Mexico State University with a Bachelors Degree. He taught history at Cesar Chavez School. Manuel was a lover of life and what he enjoyed most was spending time with his family and his pets. He was a great cook, enjoyed fishing and camping, loved to travel, was a big Dallas Cowboys fan then converted to a Denver Broncos fan because of his grandson. He was also known for having the best tailgate parties at NMSU that everybody enjoyed because Manuel made it so much fun. He was a big Elvis fan and great Elvis impersonator. He was a loving son, husband, father and brother that will be sorely missed. He is survived by his mother; his loving wife, Esther Giron; three Sons, Jose Giron and his companion Jessi of Deming, NM; Anthony Giron and his wife Kim of Deming, NM and Mikey Giron of Deming, NM; two daughters, Veronica Giron of Deming, NM and Jasmine Giron and her companion Hugo of Deming, NM; one brother, Miguel Giron and his wife Hilda of Deming, NM; three sisters, Betty Beatriz Gavaldon of Phoenix, AZ; Olivia Hurtado of Florida and Dr. Jenny Giron of El Paso, TX; three grandchildren, Isabela Giron, Carlos Giron and Brianna Reyes. He is preceded in death by his father and his maternal grandmother, Nestora Martinez. Visitation will be Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 5-6pm with the holy rosary beginning at 6pm at Holy Family Catholic Church with Suzanne Lundy officiating. The funeral mass will be on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 12noon at Holy Family Catholic Church. Concluding services with an interment will be at Fort Bayard National Cemetery with full military honors. Serving as pallbearers are Jose Giron, Anthony Giron, Mikey Giron, Miguel Giron, Mark Frangione and Julian Flores. Serving as a honorary pallbearer will be Carlos Giron. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Deming Headlight on Apr. 10, 2019