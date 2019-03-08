|
Manuel R. Gonzales
Deming -
MANUEL R. GONZALES, 65, a lifelong resident of Deming passed away Wednesday February 27, 2019 at Mimbres Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be Thursday March 14, 2019 from 4 to 6 at Baca's Funeral Chapel where a prayer vigil will begin at 6 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday March 15, 2019 at 10 o'clock in the morning at St. Ann Catholic Church with Fr. Manuel F. Ibarra, Pastor officiating. Concluding services with honors will follow at Mt. View Cemetery.
Manuel was born April 22, 1953 in Deming to Ralph C. and Emma (Cabrera) Gonzales. He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era and always felt that if he was called to return he would be proud to do so. Manuel was a lifetime member of the D.A.V., he enjoyed watching Christian programs and one his favorite times was when he fixed up his '72 Chevy Nova and enjoyed challenging others in drag races. Manuel was a one of a kind person and his family was very important to him. He will not be forgotten and will live on in the memories of his family and generations to come.
He I s survived by his daughter Monica C. Romo and her husband Raul of San Antonio, Texas; brothers, Juan A. Gonzales Sr and his wife Christine of Deming, Samuel Gonzales and his Dora of Las Cruces; 4 grandchildren, Jared, Gabrielle, Evan and Devan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Juan Gonzales, Jorge "Georgie" Gonzales, Jared Meza, Raul Romo Jr., Hector Moreno, and Samuel Gonzales.
Published in Deming Headlight on Mar. 8, 2019